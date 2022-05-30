Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck in a surprise UK performance after Amber Heard trial's closing arguments

Johnny Depp left audiences surprised in UK's city of Sheffield after joining Jeff Bleck on stage for a special performance. Johnny who has been in the news for his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard made an unexpected stage appearance at the event. The actor's UK visit came days after closing arguments were presented in the case.

At the concert as reported by Deadline, Depp and Beck performed their 2020 collaboration Isolation, a remake of John Lennon's 1970 song. The duo also performed covers of Marvin Gay’s What’s Going On and Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing. During the performance, Johnny also seemed to have been sporting a new look as he appeared to have dyed his hair much lighter than the way it was seen during his court appearances.

As for the ongoing case, currently, the trial is on a break after both sides presented their closing arguments last week and is close to its conclusion as the jury deliberates. The defamation lawsuit worth USD 50 million was filed by Depp against Heard for her 2018 op-ed in Washington Post where she referred to herself as a domestic abuse survivor. The actor has claimed that the op-ed cost him his career and has during the trial denied using physical violence against Heard.

Depp and Heard's testimonies have resulted in some explosive revelations being made in court. While netizens have been sharing videos of the trial which was being recorded, recently, in response to a Twitter user who wrote their takeaways from the case, Amber's ex and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk responded calling both the actors "incredible" people and maintained that he hopes they move on after the trial.

