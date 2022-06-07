Johnny Depp joins TikTok after USD 15 million win against Amber Heard in defamation trial

Johnny Depp is making his comeback. Following his colossal victory in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, netizens all over the world have been eager to witness Depp's return to the industry. Though many fans were expecting the actor to announce his next movie project, things are turning out to be a little more different than anticipated.

The actor was absent in court while the verdict of his monumental win was being read out loud and celebrated all over the world. Depp at the time was in the UK with his pal Jeff Beck and even joined the guitarist on stage to jam to some of the classics after his trial win. Following his performance with Beck, news of their collaboration had been going around town which was recently confirmed by Beck as he announced that their album will come out this July. On hearing the news, Depp fans have been ecstatic about his return on stage.

However, a shocking addition to his musical return was Johnny's brand new TikTok account. Yes, the celebrated actor is climbing back from the dark shadows and getting into society once again as Depp has finally joined the new social media giant. It is unclear at the moment why the actor decided to join the platform after his win but fans are nevertheless eager to follow his next steps.

Meanwhile, Amber heard has not been active on social media after her USD 15 million loss in the trial though she did issue an official statement after the verdict was announced. Recently, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft went on several Tv interviews and announced that the actress plans on filing an appeal.

