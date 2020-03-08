Johnny Depp as Joker in Robert Pattinson's The Batman? Amber Heard's ex husband reportedly eyed for DC role

Rumour has it that Johnny Depp is one of the prime candidates to play Joker in The Batman. The rumour comes amid reports about his upcoming court case against The Sun with regard to his split with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp has been in the news for his personal life. The actor, who has separated from Amber Heard, is fighting a legal battle against The Sun in the UK court. While we keep an eye out on that front, new speculation is doing the rounds about his professional life. Rumour has it that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is being eyed for an interesting role in The Batman. DC fans are aware that the Robert Pattinson led movie has begun filming. The movie already boasts of a stellar star cast.

Now, a new report suggests that Matt Reeves is eyeing Depp to join the cast of the movie. If a report by We Got This Covered is to be believed, The Batman might feature Joker in the movie. A source informs the international outlet that Warner Bros are listing down actors who would fit the bill. Apparently, Depp is one of the prime candidates for the role. This isn't the first time that Depp has been associated with Joker. When The Dark Knight series began pre-production, fans were hoping Depp would be brought on board to pump life into Joker. However, Christopher Nolan picked Heath Ledger and well, the rest is history.

While the report is interesting, we'd suggest not to pin your hopes to the development for Warner Bros and Depp haven't addressed the rumours yet. Meanwhile, DC fans were treated to the first look of the Batmobile recently. Check out the deets here: The Batman: Director Matt Reeves reveals the first look of the picture perfect Batmobile; Check it out

