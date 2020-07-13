Johnny Depp Libel Case: Actor accuses Amber Heard of punching him towards the end of their marriage

Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of hitting him following a party in 2016. The accusation was made during the ongoing libel case.

Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of punching him towards the end of their marriage following a party. Pirates of the Caribbean star made the claims during his ongoing libel case against over allegations of domestic violence. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers behind The Sun, and the UK paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, after an April 2018 article deemed him a “wife-beater.” Over the past few days, Depp has been presenting his side of the story in court.

According to Daily Mail, the actor has accused the Aquaman actress of punching him four times following her 30th birthday party in 2016. The actor claimed he attended the gather after a "bad meeting" where he learned he lost USD 650 million. The actor said the amount was stolen by his previous managers.

Depp further claimed that Heard was "drinking heavily" and allegedly attacked him when he was reading in bed. She apparently threw a "haymaker" at him. “A haymaker is a type of a wild swing, a roundhouse punch … effective if it reaches the target,” Depp said, when Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, asked him to explain the meaning.

Heard apparently punched him in the face four times before he grabbed her by her arms and stopped her. The actor admitted he 'may have clashed' his forehead against Heard's while he was trying to 'grab her arms' to prevent her from hitting him. But he denied headbutting her. He also said he couldn't have grabbed Heard by her head and punched her because he was sporting a "little dinosaur" featuring cast at the time for his broken finger. Heard has been attending the three-week trial in London. She is scheduled to present her side of the side of events in the coming days.

