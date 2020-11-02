Johnny Depp LOSES libel case against British publication deeming him 'wife beater' to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has lost the libel case against The Sun. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued the tabloid for calling him a "wife beater" to Amber Heard.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has lost the libel case against British tabloid The Sun on Monday, November 2. The actor had sued the international publication after the tabloid described him as a "wife beater." A judge of the London High Court dismissed the claim by the actor for compensation at the end of the case. The judge also ruled that the allegations against the Hollywood actor were “substantially true”. It is reported that the ruling could severely impact Depp's reputation and career.

According to Reuters, Judge Andrew Nicol accepted Amber Heard's claims of the actor violently assaulting her on various occasions during their five-year relationship. According to The Guardian, speaking about The Sun and the News Group Newspapers, the judge said that they have "shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true." The judge said that he has found the assault allegations of Heard against Depp "have been proved to the civil standard." The judge added, "It follows that this claim is dismissed."

The ruling came months after Heard and Depp locked horns at London's High Court in July. During the three-week hearing, Depp and Heard presented evidence about their marriage, alleged affairs, the actor's indulgent lifestyle and his battle with drug and alcohol abuse. They also presented their sides of the furious showdowns.

While presenting their sides, Heard detailed 14 incidents where the actor turned abusive. She said she was choked, punched, slapped, head-butted, throttled and kicked by Depp at different instances. Meanwhile, Depp called her claims as a hoax. He also deemed the Aquaman star as a "gold-digger". The judge rejected both the claims. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

