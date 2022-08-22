Johnny Depp to make a special appearance at MTV Video Music Awards 2022?

Johnny Depp is reportedly expected to make a surprise appearance at this year's Video Music Awards. As reported by TMZ, The Pirates of the Caribbean will reportedly be attending the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in a surprising getup. The report stated that Johnny has been in talks with the production team to dress up as the VMAs Moonman mascot.

The report also suggested that Depp will apparently "show face" at some point during the broadcast which will be emceed by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow, on August 28. Depp's connection with the Video Music Awards has been strong. The actor has in the past won five Moonmen statues throughout his career, including the likes of Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012.

Following his defamation trial win against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny has been focussing on his musical career and hence it doesn't seem all that surprising for the actor to turn up at the VMAs. As for this year's major honours, the 2022 Global Icon Award will be presented to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, while Nicki Minaj is set to receive this year’s Vanguard Award.

In the meantime, it was recently also reported that Depp might be returning to the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The actor who starred in the first two films as Gellert Grindelwald was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the third one although the latter in his recent interview with Deadline spoke about the same and maintained that Depp might return given that he won the trial.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp to direct film after 25 years, set to make biopic on Italian artist alongside Al Pacino