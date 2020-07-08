Johnny Depp makes WILD accusations against ex Amber Heard amidst his defamation suit against The Sun

The battle between exes Johnny Depp and Amber Heard blew up in a courtroom on Tuesday, where Depp was pursuing a defamation case against The Sun newspaper for labelling him as a “wife-beater”. The warring couple’s ugly drama was laid out in the London courtroom as the trial began. In the courtroom, the former partners alleged several claims at each other which included infidelity, physical abuse and even defecating in bed as a “prank”.

The Alice in Wonderland actor started his testimony by giving his full name, John Christopher Depp II. He soon admitted that he had already taken “every drug known to man” by age 14 — but insisted he was not a “monster” who beat Heard or any other woman. Depp testified that it was “inconceivable’’ that he would ever hit a woman, saying his Southern upbringing taught him it was “very important’’ to respect females. By Depp’s account, he married a conniving, mentally twisted, fame-starved user who cheated on him, chopped off the tip of one of his fingers, burned his cheek with a cigarette—and even may have pooped in their bed as a “prank.’’

“Heard said to the world that she was in fear of her life from me and I had been this horrible monster, which was not the case,’’ Depp stated in a written statement released as he took the stand in a defamation case. “I am now convinced that she came into my life to take from me anything worth taking and then destroy what remained of it.” The 57-year-old actor is suing the British newspaper over a 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater,’’ based on ex-wife Heard’s allegations that he repeatedly assaulted her during their doomed romance.

Johnny Depp arriving at the courtroom on Tuesday

Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, read an extract from a 2015 tape in which Heard called the actor “a f–king baby” after she allegedly physically assaulted him. “You got hit, but I did not punch you,” Heard, 34, told him on the tape. “I did not f–king deck you. I f–king was hitting you.’’ Depp also claimed in a written statement that Heard once used his face as a punching bag aboard a private jet. He said he was forced to hide in the bathroom.

In addition, his camp introduced bloody photos showing Depp’s severed right middle fingertip and the actor lying on a stretcher after what they claim was a particularly vicious fight in Australia in March 2015, just a month after they were married. “Amber severed my finger with the second of two thrown vodka bottles at me in the early afternoon of Sunday, March 8,’’ the “Edward Scissorhands” actor claimed in a written statement.

Depp said he also suffered “a cigarette stubbed out on his cheek.’’ Heard’s camp has previously denied the allegations, and claimed to The Post that Depp mutilated himself in a booze- and drug-fueled jealous rage when he smashed a telephone against a wall. Depp then allegedly used his finger stump to scrawl accusations of infidelity by Heard in blood and blue paint on the walls and a mirror at their villa.

Johnny’s handiwork included the words, “STARRING BILLY BOB EASY AMBER,” referring to actor Billy Bob Thornton. Heard has denied cheating on Depp with Thornton. Depp told the court that Heard has “a calculating, diagnosed borderline personality. His lawyers also revived claims that Heard cheated on Depp by having affairs with Tesla chief Elon Musk and actor James Franco, which the actress and two men have denied. “She is sociopathic; she is a narcissist, and she is completely emotionally dishonest,’’ Depp alleged of Heard.

Amber Heard arriving at the courtroom on Tuesday

He also said in a written statement in court that the actress or “possibly one of her friends” even once put feces in their bed—and that Heard later claimed it was “just a harmless prank.’’ Depp said the disgusting incident occurred after a party for Heard’s 30th birthday in their Los Angeles penthouse in May 2016—and following a blow-up between the couple. Depp said that’s when he decided to divorce Heard.

While Amber has claimed Depp is nothing but a jealous, rage-filled, drunken, drug-using abuser—with The Sun’s lawyer claiming in court that “his ‘wife-beating’ behaviour included throwing objects at Heard, slapping her across the face, kicking her, gripping her around the throat and threatening to kill her,” while showing a video of the actor in a rage.

The Sun’s lawyer said in court, “The defendants will demonstrate that the description of Mr Depp as a ‘wife beater’ is entirely accurate and truthful. This defence is supported by witness testimony, medical evidence, photographs, video, audio recordings, digital evidence and Mr Depp’s own texts.” But Depp said the “sick” allegations that he ever physically hurt the actress “are totally untrue.’’ Heard is expected to testify during the three-week trial, and there may also possibly be words from Depp’s former partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, both have submitted statements supporting the Hollywood star.