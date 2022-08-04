20 Best Johnny Depp movies ranked from better to best

Johnny Depp is one of the best-known character actors in his movies. Although Johnny Depp movies have never won an Academy Award, Johnny Depp films have a highly distinctive and original look. He has garnered various accolades, such as a Golden Globe, and has been nominated three times.

Some of the most noteworthy characters that Johnny Depp has played in his films are Edward Scissorhands, Willy Wonka, and Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean series. He has a lengthy resume as a result of his long career in television and film.

Looking for, what were the best Johnny Depp movies? An aggregate of critical reviews and TV shows a score based on write-ups from said reviews.

We've tabulated here the top Johnny Depp movies:

1. From Hell

The film centers on the horrifying Jack the Ripper killings and was inspired by the graphic novel From Hell. While finding a more sinister Freemason conspiracy, Whitechapel Police Inspector Frederick Abberline rushes against time to stop the Ripper and save the prostitute Mary Kelly, with whom he has fallen in love.

IMDb Rating:/10

Starring: AIan Holm, Heather Graham, Robbie Coltrane, Ian Richardson

Directed by: Albert Hughes, Allen Hughes

2. Edward Scissorhands

In the Johnny Depp movies, fantasy romance plays an incomplete mechanical humanoid with scissors for hands. The endearing creature is adopted by a suburban family, finds work as a barber, and develops feelings for Kim, the family's teenage daughter. Edward Scissorhands, which was incredibly stylish and innovative, earned several honors and unquestionably went down in movie history.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest

Directed by: Tim Burton

3. Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

The fantasy swashbuckler movie Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl launched the Pirates of The Caribbean series. Will Turner, a blacksmith, and a crazy pirate link together to save the woman of his life after she was abducted by the pirate's erstwhile allies in this narrative? But the fun starts when you realize that your pals have turned into zombies. The plot of The Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl may at times be difficult to follow because there is so much going on, but the film is still a blast and incredibly entertaining from beginning to end.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom

Directed by: Gore Verbinski

4. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

The second film in the Pirates series, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, shattered numerous box office records when it was released, including the one for the US's opening weekend. The renowned Captain Jack Sparrow is still the main character in this story, and to avoid becoming bound to Davy Jones' soul, he must hurry to retrieve the latter's heart. The same as previously, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest is here for the audience's pure amusement with thrills, laughter, plot twists, and everything else that makes it into a fantastic (if not the best) swashbuckler film.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley

Directed by: Gore Verbinski

5. Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End

The third, but surely not the final, Pirates of the Caribbean movie is At World's End. However, as they say, the more, the merrier! Now it's up to Captain Barbossa, Will Turner, and Elizabeth Swann to set sail off the edge of the map in search of Jack Sparrow and form a coalition in preparation for a pivotal conflict. Even though the third book in the series doesn't have a particularly inventive plot, it still provides plenty of fun, and sometimes that's all you need!

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley

Directed by: Gore Verbinski

6. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

We're seeing this combination for the first time in the musical slasher movie Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. That is a remake of the 1979 mu name by Hugh Wheeler and Stephen So of the same namendheim. It is a reworking of the suspenseful Victorian tale about the serial murderer barber Sweeney Todd. From design to performance, this retelling of the classic horror story won praise from critics. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is just a fantastic movie overall.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman

Directed by: Tim Burton

7. What's Eating Gilbert Grape

A coming-of-age drama called What's Eating Gilbert Grape was adapted from the same-titled 1991 book by Peter Hedges. The protagonist of the movie is 25-year-old Gilbert, who works as a grocery store clerk and looks after his fat mother and a younger brother who is cognitively challenged, both of whom are well-portrayed by young Leonardo. What's Eating Gilbert Grape occasionally comes over as sappy, but that doesn't take away from the feeling that it is a true story that has been raised to new heights by the cast's outstanding performances.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio, Juliette Lewis

Directed by: Lasse Hallstrom

8. Sleepy Hollow

Tim Burton's 1999 film, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," was based on Washington Irving's timeless story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Ichabod Crane is dispatched to Sleepy Hollow to look into the horrific deaths of three people, which he believes were caused by the fabled "Headless Horseman." With an exceptional group of actors, the film blends horror, fantasy, and romance while remaining true to the dream world that Irving envisioned.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Johnny Depp , Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson

Directed by: Tim Burton

9. Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The fifth entry in the Pirates swashbuckler film series, commonly known as Salazar's Revenge or Dead Men Tell No Tales, is a sequel. An old foe Captain Salazar and his ghostly crew are currently pursuing the notorious Captain Jack Sparrow. Jack is their ultimate aim, but they want to slay every pirate on the high seas. Dead Men Tell No Tales: Pirates of the Caribbean is still a lot of fun, despite the negative reviews it received.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush

Directed by: Joachim Ronning and Espen Sandberg

10. Corpse Bride

When Victor makes a mistake during the wedding rehearsals, he becomes upset and flees into the woods as Victor and Victoria are about to get married. He rehearses saying his vows in front of a tree and unintentionally marries Emily, a Corpse Bride. Victoria now has a new suitor, and Emily is taking him to the Land of the Dead.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Joanna Lumley, Albert Finney, Emily Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Christopher Lee, Tracey Ullman, Paul Whitehouse

Directed by: Tim Burton

11. Alice In Wonderland

A live-action extension of Walt Disney's 1951 animated picture of the same name, Alice in Wonderland is a dark fantasy period piece. The Red Queen's rule of horror will be ended by Alice, who is now 19 years old when she returns to the magical land of her youth. So, be prepared for a very gloomy narrative here! And besides, it is Tim Burton. If you're looking for something similar, adding Johnny Depp movies, this dark fantasy might be your best option. 2010's Alice In Wonderland is a fantastic visual treat.

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter

Directed by: Tim Burton

12. Blow

Here is a biographical crime movie about George Jung, an American cocaine trafficker. Based on true events involving George Jung, Pablo Escobar, Carlos Lehder Rivas, and the Medellin Cartel, this story's plot. Therefore, you can be sure that it will be captivating and entertaining. Although many believe it to be a been-there-done-that type of movie, any wacky cocaine smuggling narrative is always interesting to watch thanks to Johnny Depp movies and his brilliant portrayal of George.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Starring: Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz, Franka Potente

Directed by: Ted Demme

13. Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Willy Wonka, an eccentric candy maker, hid five golden tickets—good for a special tour of his incredible chocolate factory—in random chocolate bars. A poor youngster named Charlie wins the fifth ticket amid a mad rush, and he goes on this once-in-a-lifetime experience with his grandfather that will change his life forever.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, AnnaSophia Robb, Missi Pyle, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lee, Freddie Highmore, David Kelly

Directed by: Tim Burton

14. Secret Window

This Johnny Depp movie, which is based on a novel by Stephen King, depicts a successful author's life. Author Mort Rainey flees to his lakeside cabin following a painful betrayal. Rainey works to disprove John Shooter, a stalking stranger who shows up to accuse him of plagiarizing. Rainey is compelled to investigate the mystery by the strange events taking place all around him.

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Starring: Maria Bello, Len Cariou, John Turturro, Timothy Hutton, Charles S. Dutton

Directed by: David Koepp

15. Benny & Joon

A mentally ill young woman finds love in an eccentric man who takes after the renowned silent film comic Buster Keaton in the psychological romantic comedy Benny & Joon.

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Starring: Aidan Quinn, Julianne Moore, William H. Macy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Oliver Platt

Directed by: Jeremiah S. Chechik

16. Donnie Brasco

This Johnny Depp movie is based on the true account of FBI agent Joe Pistone, who went undercover as New York mobster Donnie Brasco to observe criminal activity there and became friends with gangster Lefty Ruggiero. He becomes attracted to his pal Lefty, the mafia starts to suspect a gang mole, and his continuous absence causes his marriage to fall apart.

IMDb Rating: 7.7./10

Starring: Al Pacino, Paul Giamatti, Michael Madsen, Bruno Kirby, James Russo

Directed by: Mike Newell

17. Rango

Rango, a pet chameleon who enjoys acting out scenarios, ends up in the Old West community of Dirt, where he pretends to be a hero to obtain the position of sheriff and receives the task of looking into the ongoing drought. When he comes into contact with the villainous gunslinger Rattlesnake Jake, he quickly discovers that he got more than he bargained for.

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Starring: Abigail Breslin, Isla Fisher, Alanna Ubach, Harry Dean Stanton, Alfred Molina, Ned Beatty

Directed by: Gore Verbinski

18. Finding Neverland

It is a fantastical portrayal of author J.M. Barrie and the occasions in his life that led to the creation of his best-known book, "Peter Pan." Barrie befriends Sylvia Llewelyn Davies, a recent widow, and her four boys, Peter, George, Jack, and Michael. The two develop a deep platonic connection. He used them as the basis for "Peter Pan."

IMDb Rating: 7.7./10

Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Kate Winslet, Julie Christie, Radha Mitchell

Directed by: Marc Forster

19. Public Enemies

Based on true events, the biographical crime thriller follows FBI agent Melvin Purvis' pursuit of bank thieves John Dillinger, Homer Van Meter, and Baby Face Nelson. The film depicts how the country's oppressed populace looked up to Dillinger and the FBI's efforts to apprehend the offenders.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Starring: Giovanni Ribisi, Marion Cotillard, Channing Tatum, Christian Bale, Jason Clarke, Carey Mulligan, Billy Crudup

Directed by: Michael Mann

20. Chocolat

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Alfred Molina, Carrie-Anne Moss, Peter Stormare, Juliette Binoche, Leslie Caron, Lena Olin, Judi Dench

Directed by: Lasse Hallström

Unquestionably, the best part of all of Johnny Depp movies is his performance, and the first movie may be where it shines the brightest. Every scene he participates in becomes infinitely more compelling since he is so incredibly entertaining and charismatic.

