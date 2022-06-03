Johnny Depp performs at another gig after trial verdict; Set to release an album with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp took to the stage again after his recent defamation trial win against Amber Heard. The actor joined Jeff Beck on stage in the UK on Thursday night which marked his first public appearance since the jury ruled in his favour in the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday. Although Depp didn't address the trial result.

Following the trial verdict, Depp released an emotional statement on his Instagram and after that, joined the famed guitarist, Beck on the last leg of his tour in the UK to perform at the Sage venue in Gateshead, in Northern England. While Johnny didn't mention the case on stage, Jeff reacted to the same and said on stage, "What a result" as reported by BBC.

The guitarist further shared his admiration for Johnny saying, "I met this guy five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July." Depp who recently mentioned in his statement how he is ready to get his life back after the case and it looks like it's going to start with his new album releasing soon.

The actor in his statement also wrote, "The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun" and "Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes." As for Heard, the actress shared that she was disappointed with the verdict and called it a setback for women and maintained that she felt sad about not being allowed to use her voice to speak freely and openly.

