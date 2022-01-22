Johnny Depp to play controversial French King Louis in upcoming untitled historical drama

Johnny Depp will play French King Louis XV in the next film produced by French helmer Maiwenn ("Polisse," "Mon Roi"), which will begin filming this summer, as per Variety. The film's title and narrative are being kept under wraps, although it is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat's Paris-based Why Not Productions ("A Prophet"), with Wild Bunch International ("Titane") handling international sales.

According to Variety, filming will take place in Paris for three months, mostly at the Versailles Palace. Maiwenn will play Countess Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's final mistress. Louis XV, dubbed "the beloved," ruled for 59 years, the second-longest reign in French history behind Louis XIV. Despite being accused of corruption and decadence, Louis XV died as an unpopular monarch. Satellifax, a French website, initially reported on the initiative, as per Variety.

Meanwhile, The American actor, who has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard, hasn't done a film since Andrew Levitas's 2020 film "Minamata," about war photographer W. Eugene Smith. Although he's fallen out of favour in Hollywood after the allegations and his libel fight against the U.K. newspaper The Sun, Depp hasn't experienced much blowback in Europe. He was recently honored with honorary accolades at the Karlovy Vary and San Sebastian Film Festivals. Depp was also honored at the Deauville American Film Festival in French Normandy in 2020, when he got an award from Catherine Deneuve's hands.

Unless Maiwenn's film is shot in English, which is doubtful, Depp will need to brush up on his French for this part as Louis XV. He spent several years in France with Vanessa Paradis, with whom he had a daughter, Lily Rose Depp, yet retains a strong American accent.

