Johnny Depp REBUKES cancel culture; Says it's 'far out of hand' & 'no one is safe' from it

Johnny Depp has given his opinion about cancel culture and revealed how he truly feels about “the instant rush of judgement” that social media provides. During a press conference at the San Sebastian Festival, where he has been honoured with a top award, the Donostia Award, Depp has opened up on cancel culture, which according to him, amounts to “polluted air.”

Speaking at the event, via Deadline, Depp shared his take on cancel culture and how ‘no one is safe’ from it. “It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe. It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Children have suffered from various types of unpleasantries. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not,” he said.

Depp also urged his fans to ‘stand up’ against ‘injustice’ and help people when they are in need. “It doesn’t matter if a judgement, per se, has taken some artistic license. When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in – stand up, don’t sit down. ‘Cause they need you,” he said.

For the unversed, Depp was flooded with negative social media comments amid his messy legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard during which, some netizens did not react positively to him winning the Donostia Award at the prestigious festival. He admitted to having been “worried” about the reactions that would receive and about being present at the festival which “would offend people.” However, he thanked the organizers of the festival for their undying support and not falling for the various narratives doing rounds for a long time.

Recently, Depp also enjoyed a small victory in his legal battle against Amber Heard when the judge allowed him to proceed with his defamation lawsuit against the actress.

