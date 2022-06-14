Johnny Depp received a congratulatory call from Robert Downey Jr. after his trial win against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's close friend from the industry, Robert Dowey Jr. Facetimed him after learning about his defamation trial win against Amber Heard as reported by New York Post. A rep for the Pirates of the Caribbean star confirmed that the actor did receive a call from the Iron Man star as he reacted to the news of his trial win which was announced earlier this month.

Johnny was in the UK when the trial verdict was announced. The actor was performing in England alongside Jeff Beck and reportedly also celebrated his trial win at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham. As for the exchange between Captain Jack Sparrow and Iron Man stars, it has been reported that Downey Jr. reacted positively to the news and said, "John, thank God it’s over."

Following the trial win, Johnny shared a statement on Instagram where he thanked the jury for their decision though the actor hasn't spoken about the verdict in any interviews yet. Johnny's collaborator, Jeff Beck also addressed the trial win during their stage performance as he said, "What a result" as reported by BBC.

Amber Heard recently sat down for her first interview since the verdict came out and spoke to Today calling the result of the trial "unfair" and also talked about the online abuse that she faced during the trial. While the Aquaman star maintained that she doesn't blame the jury for the verdict, she further also added, "I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor."

