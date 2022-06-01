Johnny Depp receives support from fans as faux pirate ship parks outside the courthouse

Fans of Johnny Depp are taking it to the next level to support the actor during his USD 50 million lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The plaintiff and defendant rest their case on Friday last week after both sides made their closing arguments in front of the jury, now under deliberation on the verdict of the highly publicised defamation trial.

On Tuesday, i.e. May 31, a truck appeared in front of the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia where the trial is being played out. The truck was no ordinary debacle instead it was decorated to imitate a pirate ship. The truck was embezzled with the Pirates of the Caribbean logo and pictures of Depp as his iconic character Captain Jack Sparrow as a beacon of support for the actor through the gruelling trial. Though this is not the first time fans have gathered around the courthouse to support the legendary artist.

Check out the faux pirate truck by clicking HERE.

Throughout the trial proceedings, fans of Depp have lined up outside and even been present in court to show their unwavering support for Depp. Videos of the actor greeting and receiving gifts from fans on his way out of the courthouse have been going viral was a while. For those unversed, Depp has sued his ex-wife Heard for USD 50 million on charges of defamation for her Op-Ed in The Washington Post which portrayed her as a survivor of domestic violence and insinuated that Depp was a "wife-beater." Heard has counter-sued the actor for USD 100 million for statements made by his attorney calling out her abuse allegations a "hoax."

