Johnny Depp receives support from former co-star Eva Green amid Amber Heard trial proceedings

Amid Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, one of his co-stars is standing up in his support. Eva Green recently took to Instagram and showed her support for the iconic actor as she uploaded a snap of herself with Depp. For those unversed, Green worked with Depp on Tim Burton's 2012 film Dark Shadows.

In her post, Green stated her opinion on the matter clearly as she took Depp's side and wrote in the caption, "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family." Although Green came forward in Depp's support, the rest of Hollywood seems to be opting to stay neutral until the jurors give their verdict in court. Besides Green, Johnny's ex Jennifer Grey has also clarified that during her relationship with the actor she never endured abuse from Depp.

Check out Eva Green's Instagram post for Johnny Depp below:

Meanwhile, many Depp supporters flooded Green's comment section with gratitude as one wrote, "The Queen has spoken," and another added, "Thank you for your support to Johnny." The actor seems to be gaining massive support from the public as netizens on Twitter and on other various social media sites amp up the "Justice for Johnny" hashtag in hopes of raising awareness about the alleged abuse Depp went through in his relationship with Heard.

The case has been going on since April 11 and was supposed to come to a conclusion on May 19 but the lawsuit was extended and now the trial is set to end on May 27.

