Johnny Depp recently breaks social media silence after Amber Heard lawsuit to promote his new movie

Johnny Depp recently broke his social media silence since his lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard went south. The actor posted about an exciting new project that was just released. The Oscar-nominated actor’s new movie City of Lies was just released in theatres across the U.S. and he took to social media to promote the film. “Thank you to Voletta Wallace and the Poole family for allowing Brad, Forest, myself and the crew to tell this timely and important story. Truth is a rare bird. All the more reason to search for it,” Johnny captioned a post. “City of Lies in US theatres today. VOD on April 9th. More territories to be added soon.”

According to Variety, the story follows the Los Angeles Police Department detective Russell Poole who has spent years trying to solve his biggest case — the murders of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur — but after two decades, the investigation remains open. Jack Jackson, a reporter desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out why. In search of the truth, the two team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies.

For the unversed, Johnny had been going through a rough patch since his breakup with ex-wife Amber Heard. Back in November 2020, Johnny Depp just opened up about the ongoing drama surrounding his personal and professional life these past few months. In a candid letter posted by Depp via Instagram, the Alice In Wonderland actor revealed that he has been asked by WB to walk away from his role in Fantastic Beasts and he has accepted. After thanking fans and friends for their support, Johnny also confirmed that he will continue his libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

