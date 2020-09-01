Johnny Depp requests to delay his defamation suit against Amber Heard as dates clash with Fantastic Beasts 3

Johnny Depp has requested the court to delay his USD 50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard as the dates clash with Fantastic Beasts 3 filming.

Actor Johnny Depp is requesting a delay in the upcoming trial for his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Filming is set to resume on Fantastic Beasts 3 in October and it's estimated that the movie will shoot until February, according to Deadline. The trial is set to run from January 11, 2021, to January 28, 2021, which would have worked for Johnny‘s schedule if the movie wasn’t delayed due to the pandemic.

“When the Court set the current trial date in this case, Mr Depp understood that Warner Bros. planned to shoot Fantastic Beasts 3 in London long before January 11, 2021. COVID-19 disrupted the studio’s plans, causing repeated postponements. With conditions in London having improved somewhat, Warner Bros. has now set a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case,” new court papers say.

Johnny has requested that the trial be postponed until sometime between March and June 2021. He is suing Amber for USD 50 million for what she wrote about him in a Washington Post op-ed that was published in 2018.

Earlier this summer, Johnny was in London High Court court for several weeks with ex-wife Amber as part of a different lawsuit he filed against UK tabloid--The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater”. In the 16-day long trial, Johnny denied all of the allegations against him, while Amber Heard, maintained that she was abused. For which Amber was accused of lying throughout the trial by Depp’s lawyers.

