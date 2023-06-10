Johnny Depp returns on stage with Hollywood Vampires for his 60th birthday; Pays tribute to friend Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp returned to the stage along with his Hollywood Vampires bandmates on the occasion of his 60th birthday. Depp, who had to miss a few shows and recover due to his ankle injury this month, made a stunning comeback. His comeback was nothing short of emotional as he took the stage to pay tribute to his late friend Jeff Beck.

Johnny Depp makes a comeback and performs with Hollywood Vampires

Johnny Depp joined his band Hollywood Vampires on stage on his 60th birthday. The star made a song dedication to his dear friend Jeff Beck who passed away earlier this year due to bacterial meningitis at the age of 78. Depp decided to play David Bowie’s Heroes in honor of Beck. In a video that surfaced online, you can hear him saying, “I should dedicate this song to one of all of our heroes, Mr. Jeff Beck.”

Netizens were quick to praise Depp for his homage. One user wrote, “My eyes filled with tears listening to his voice singing such beautiful words.” Another added, “I could feel the sorrow, the honor, and the true emptiness Johnny’s feeling with his dear, dear friend not on stage with him.” A third consoled Johnny by commenting, “I know Jeff is with you!! He will always be in your heart.”

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck’s friendship

Johnny and Jeff first met in 2016 and become good friends after bonding over music and cars. The pair even toured Europe when they started playing together in 2019. Johnny and Jeff even released a 13-track album together last year while performing in a few concerts together. Johnny was “totally devastated,” according to reports, as they “were extremely close” and shared a “really tight friendship.”

A source spoke to People magazine after the star’s death “The sickness came on really quickly, and it all deteriorated rapidly.” Beck had spoken about how he had never had “another creative partner” like Johnny “for ages.” Jeff had gushed about his friend as he explained, 'He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll.” Back then, Johnny said that he was “now privileged enough” to call Jeff his “brother.”

