Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose Depp CONFIRMS romance with Austin Butler as duo gets handsy on date night

By the looks of it, the newest couple on the block is--supermodel and actress Lily-Rose Depp and actor Austin Butler. According to images obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old actress and the 29-year-old actor were spotted on a date night in London over the weekend and they didn’t shy away from PDA!

In the pictures shared by Daily Mail, the duo seemingly can’t help but have their hands all over each other while sharing a passionate kiss after their two-hour dinner date. Lily-Rose and Austin were also seen walking near the river with his arm wrapped around her shoulder and their hands interlocked.

Depp wore a black top, dark-toned jeans and black heels. Butler opted for a lighter wash for his jeans, which he paired with a tan Carharrt jacket.

This new linkup comes in the wake of Lily-Rose’s four months spotting with her former boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, which briefly fueled speculation that they were back together. On the other hand, Austin and his former girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens split back in January 2020 after almost nine years together. There were rumours that he was dating Elvis co-star Olivia DeJonge, but those were never confirmed.

He’ll be seen portraying Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited biopic of the King, a role he was chosen for over the likes of Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller. He’s starring opposite Tom Hanks as Presley’s famously overreaching manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

