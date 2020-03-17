Johnny Depp’s ex Vanessa Paradis supports her baby daddy amid legal drama with Amber Heard

While Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse, women around Depp are refusing to believe the accusations and are defending the actor. After Penelope Cruz filed a written declaration in support of her friend and frequent co-star, Depp’s ex, Vanessa Paradis, is also supporting his defamation case against Heard. The 56-year-old actor had filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018.

Paradis filed a declaration in support of Depp’s case against his ex-wife and stated that she has known Depp for more than 25 years and she can’t believe Heard’s allegations. Depp and Paradis were together for 14 years before they decided to call it quits in 2012. They share two children together -- Lily-Rose (20), and John Christopher (17). Noting that she has raised two kids with Depp, Paradis stated that he is a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father, The Blast reported.

Speaking about the allegations levelled against him, Depp’s ex said Heard’s accusations are outrageous and have caused damage to his career. Meanwhile, in her written declaration, Depp’s co-star Cruz mentioned that she counts on Depp as a great friend and has always been impressed by his kindness, sense of humour and talent. Stating that the actor is one of the most generous people she knows, the revealed that during her first pregnancy, she and Depp were shooting for Pirates of the Caribbean and the actor was very kind and caring.

