Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Hills home invaded by mysterious intruder? Criminal of attempted burglary behind bars

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Hills mansion was recently intruded by an intruder, scroll down to see what happened on the fateful night.

Someone just tried to break into Johnny Depp’s home! According to TMZ, a suspect connected to the invasion has already been arrested. The tabloid reported that according to law enforcers, a lady broke into Depp’s private Hollywood Hills mansion over the weekend. While entering, the female set off the mansion’s security system and the police were called automatically. While the lady fled the house immediately before the cops arrived, police were thankfully able to catch her and even connected her to another recent burglary. The tabloid stated that Johnny was not present at home during the incident, it is unclear if anything has been taken from his home.

This burglary comes in the wake of Johnny’s very public libel battle with Amber Heard against The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” If you didn’t know, Depp recently filed for a retrial for his previous case which he lost in London over the summer.

On the professional front, it was recently reported that Mads Mikkelsen would be replacing Johnny as Gellert Grindelwald in the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts after Johnny resigned from the part after losing his libel case against The Sun. He announced the news via a statement on Instagram, through a letter which started with: “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days. Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.”

“Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading, sincerely, Johnny Depp.”

