Johnny Depp says hearing Amber Heard's testimony on sexual assault claims was 'unimaginably brutal'

Content Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment, rape, trauma and self-harm.

Johnny Depp returned to take the stand in the ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard on Wednesday. After taking to the witness box, Depp was asked about his feelings after watching Heard's testimony from the past two weeks where the actress accused him of sexual assault and other acts of violence. Johnny once again denied all the allegations.

During his recent testimony, Depp addressed all the accusations made by his ex-wife against him and described his reaction to them in several adjectives as he said, "It’s insane to hear heinous accusations of violence — sexual violence — that she’s attributed to me. Horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false. All false… No human being is perfect — certainly not — none of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse", via Variety.

In the ongoing case, Depp is suing Heard for USD 50 million over her 2018 op-ed in Washington Post where she called herself a domestic violence survivor claiming that her comments affected his career. Heard is also countersuing him over statements his lawyer made accusing her of perpetrating an "abuse hoax."

Heard took to the witness stand earlier this month where she accused Depp of using violence against her on multiple occasions. She also alleged that the actor had sexually assaulted her on other occasions, choked her, head-butted her and also penetrated her with a liquor bottle. In her recent testimony, the actress also claimed that her role in DCEU's Aquaman was cut down on account of her legal battle with Depp.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard suffered PTSD following Johnny Depp's alleged sexual assault claims psychologist in testimony