Actor Johnny Depp says it is time to take a vow to fight against "racism and judgmental ugliness".

As unrest continues in the US after the death of George Floyd, the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" actor took to Instagram to post a message along with a video of rapper Killer Mike. In the video, Mike is delivering an emotional speech at the Mayor's office in Atlanta, Georgia, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the caption, the actor opened up about police brutality and systemic racism.

"As the majority of American people, our global community and our extended family of humans helplessly watched a man die on television… I too, was exposed to the atrocity of blatant barbarism, ruthless cruelty and unmitigated lack of humanity," he said.

The actor continued: "A handcuffed man, pleading for his life lay prone with the full weight of a man sworn to defend the peace on his neck. The victim of this heinous act of cowardice, George Floyd, told the officers that he could not breathe. As he called for his dead mother, how could our collective hearts not break as his face was ground and mashed firmly into the pavement by those sworn to protect him, and all of us? Justice, I desperately hope, will address the horror of Officer Chauvin's nonchalance and indifference to his participation in the agony, suffering and ultimately the murder of our fellow traveler George Floyd in a grotesque illustration of the abuse of power!!!"

Depp said there is "no way to make sense of what is senseless".

"There is no way to restore a life that has been taken. Just as there is no way to un-break a heart that is broken. What we can do is make a vow to ourselves that racism and the ignorance inherent in such judgmental ugliness that it gives birth to, is NO LONGER AN OPTION!!! THERE MUST BE A CHANGE!!! DEMAND IT!!!!" he added.

Floyd, aged 46, died last month after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pinned him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". Chauvin has been arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter.

Through his passionate post, Depp also gave a special shout-out to his "dear friend and brother" Killer Mike of Run The Jewels.

"My dear friend and brother, Killer Mike - (Run The Jewels), is a brilliant musician, artist, activist for social justice and the son of an Atlanta Policeman. He is also, one of the kindest, most caring and loving human beings that I've ever had the pleasure and honor to know!!! I beg everyone to listen to the remarks of this true statesman. True statesmen have never been so needed, and they've never been in such short supply," he said.

Also Read Johnny Depp has completed painting after 14 years amid lockdown

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Share your comment ×