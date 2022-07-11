Johnny Depp seemingly takes a dig at ex-wife Amber Heard in a song on his new album

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial concluded last month but the drama surrounding the ex-couple continues to ensue. Amid reports that Heard has been calling for the verdict to be dismissed on grounds of mistrial, it seems Depp's new album consists of a song that takes a dig at her. Another track also seems to address the trial.

After The Sunday Times released a review of the album, a track on it seems to have caught everyone's attention. The Johnny-written track titled Sad M***********n’ Parade seemingly consists of lyrics that appear to be about Amber. The lines that are believed to be about his former wife include, "You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch. If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand."

The album consists of two original songs by Depp which he has been recorded over the past three years and also includes 13 songs including covers of tracks by Motown artists as well as the Beach Boys, John Lennon, Velvet Underground and Killing Joke. For the album, Johnny has collaborated with Jeff Beck. Following his Virginia trial, the actor joined the guitarist for his recent UK gigs.

The actor is reportedly also planning on-stage appearances on Beck’s forthcoming European tour. In the meantime, Amber's lawyers alleged in a recent filing that asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial. The filing suggests that a wrong juror sat on the trial and hence has asked for a fresh trial in light of the same.

