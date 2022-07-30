Johnny Depp sells out his debut art collection in hours, makes over USD 3.6 million

Johnny Depp adds sold-out painter to his resume. On Thursday, Depp put up 780 of his prints in the Castle Fine Art gallery in London which sold out almost immediately, making him USD 3.6 million richer than before. For the past few weeks, the 59-year-old actor had been circling the headlines after winning his monumental defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

His first official collection is named "Friends & Heroes" and features four portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards. The gallery opened up about Johnny's inspiration behind his very first collection and revealed that he wanted to focus on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person," per People.

They added, "Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him. From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."

As for Depp's take on his art, he shared in a statement posted by the gallery, "I've always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire." He continued, "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves." Depp previously took to Instagram and shared a snap of himself sitting in between his portraits.

