Johnny Depp sent DISTURBING messages about Amber Heard; said wants to 'drown' 'burn' & 'f*** her corpse'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal drama just took an ugly turn. A series of disturbing messages were sent by the Pirates of the Caribbean star to Avenger: Infinity War star Paul Bettany that was read out at the High Court.

Johnny Depp is in for a lot more legal trouble. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been entangled in a long battle since allegations of being abusive against his ex-wife Amber Heard surfaced. A few weeks ago, news broke out that Heard had also been abusive during their marriage. However, in a new turn of events, text messages sent by Depp about the Aquaman star were disclosed. The messages hosted some disturbing statements which make his case more complicated.

As per Daily Mail, the High Court heard messages sent by Depp talking about his ex-wife Heard. The messages were read as part of the trail over the actor suing The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for publishing an article accusing him of abusive behaviour. In the trial, the court heard 70,000 text messages that were "accidentally" disclosed to the defendants by Depp's former legal team.

A few of these messages were sent to actor Paul Bettany in 2013. The messages read, "Let's burn Amber." Another message read, "Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead." In another message to the Avengers: Infinity War actor in May 2014, Depp said, "I'm gonna properly stop the booze thing darling ... Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA, this past Sunday." "Ugly, mate... No food for days... Powders... Half a bottle of whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, two bottles of champers on plane and what do you get...???" he added.

"An angry, aggro Injun in a f*****' blackout, screaming obscenities and insulting any f*** who got near... I'm done," his text read. "I am admittedly too f***** in the head to spray my rage at the one I love... for little reason, as well I'm too old to be that guy. But, pills are fine!!!" Depp said. Adam Wolanski QC, representing News Group Newspapers, informed the court that this message was significant in the case because the actor wasn't drunk on the flight while Heard claimed the actor slapped, kicked and threw his boot at her before he passed out in the toilet.

On the other hand, Depp's lawyer said, "Nowhere, I repeat, nowhere, is there a single smoking gun, text, or email, no document—unlike Ms. Heard’s own taped confession we looked at before; there is no document where Mr. Depp says ‘I hit Ms. Heard’ let alone ‘I hit her on numerous occasions.’” The statement referred to the recently released tape that claimed Heard admitting to “hitting” Depp. Depp sat in the courtroom with his lawyers throughout the hearing. He has not only denied the allegations but also accused Heard of being the "aggressor" in the relationship. The High Court is set a hearing of March 23.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp claims ex wife Amber Heard defecated on his bed after repeatedly punching him

Read More