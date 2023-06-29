Johnny Depp shares heartfelt message days after ex Amber Heard makes first public appearance

Johnny Depp shared a heartfelt note recently with his fans on Instagram and they quickly came into his support. Currently, he is touring with the Hollywood Vampires in Europe. Depp’s emotional post comes amid his ex-wife Amber Heard’s public appearance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival. Here is everything to know about the recent message shared by Johnny Depp after the public appearance of his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp shares heartfelt message with fans

Johnny Depp is touring in Europe with Hollywood Vampires and will be eventually coming to the United States. The Pirates of Caribbean actor took to his social media to share a heartfelt message with their performance in Paris on June 25, 2023. Depp shared a series of pictures with the caption, “Love seeing all your faces out on the road…thank you so much for coming to see us!!! Eternally, JD. X”

Fans were ecstatic and quickly dropped messages in the comments section, extending support their favorite actor. One user wrote, “Thank YOU for bringing your energy to us!!! Can't wait to see you in Boston & Bethel US dates!!” Another added, “Disney can keep their franchise, we'll support you through the music, Johnny!”

Amber Heard’s major red carpet appearance

On 25 June 2023, Amber Heard made her first major public appearance since losing the Johnny Depp defamation trial. She arrived in style at the 69th Taormina Film Festival for the premiere of her movie In The Fire. The actress said that she is very excited about her upcoming movie.

While talking to PEOPLE, talking about her movie, Heard said, “It’s a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love. It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has. I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love.”

Amber Heard’s at 69th Taormina Film Festival is her first major public appearance after losing the Johnny Depp defamation trial last year. The duo later decided to settle the case outside the court. After losing the defamation trial, Heard also relocated to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige and maintained her distance from the limelight, for the most part.

