Johnny Depp shares post about destroying evil with ‘no regret’ after losing libel case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp recently shared a strange post about destroying the nature of evil without mercy through Instagram. Scroll down to see what he said exactly.

After losing his libel case against the newspaper The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater" and stated that his ex-wife Amber Heard was the victim of domestic violence, Johnny Depp shared an eerie message over the new years. Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood veteran shared the preface to William Saroyan's 1939 play "The Time of Your Life" which includes an insight into the nature of evil, urging to destroy it with "no regret".

"Despise evil and ungodliness, but not men of ungodliness and evil. These, understand. Have no shame in being kindly and gentle, but if the time comes in your life to kill, kill and have no regret", an excerpt for the page Johnny shared said. Along with the picture of the book’s page, Depp wrote: “Preface to ’The Time of Your Life’ (1939) by William Saroyan. A New Year’s wish to all. Though the world is in mourning for better days, I hope all of you are able to find a moment tonight to smile and more importantly, to laugh and make others laugh, as much as possible. I know this may be difficult in the midst of these trying times, but I wish nothing but happiness and health to all. May you be surrounded in perfection. With all my love and respect, JD” in the caption.

His post was met with attention on social media almost instantly, with several fans commenting and wishing the actor new years but few also asking for #justiceforjohnnydepp, in reference to his recent case against the British press.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp wanted to have Amber Heard replaced in Aquaman after their controversial divorce: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×