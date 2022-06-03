Johnny Depp spends time at Wildlife Rescue centre after his win over Amber Heard in defamation trial

It's a time for celebration for all Johnny Depp supporters. Following his win in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's whereabouts have been hitting headlines as the actor cruises through spot after spot all the while receiving enormous love and support from his fans. Depp was last seen on a visit to The Folly Wildlife Rescue Centre in England.

The centre recently took to Facebook on Thursday and shared an adorable moment of the Pirates of the Caribbean star cuddling a badger at the facility. Alongside the cute pic, the centre wrote, "Guess who’s been to see us at Folly Wildlife Rescue – no, you’re not seeing things- that’s the real Johnny Depp!" The facility continued as they informed further, "As you probably know, Johnny has been appearing with our Patron Jeff Beck on his UK tour and in a recent break, Jeff’s wife Sandra brought him up to visit us and see for himself the work we do with wildlife," as per ET Canada.

Meanwhile, the organisation also mentioned that Depp toured the whole place including the "hospital’s care and vet units" and emphasized how he was "incredibly complimentary" of the facility and the staff members present, something that has been a constant plus point during the defamation trial for Depp and his case.

For those unversed, Johnny Depp took a huge win at the courthouse on Thursday when the jury unanimously sided with Depp and entitled him a sum of USD 15 million in compensatory and punitive damages while Amber Heard was levied USD 2 million in compensatory along with zero bucks in punitive damages.

