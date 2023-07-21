Johnny Depp stirs controversy after concert cancellation; Fans question 'illness' as he gets spotted drinking

Johnny Depp's band, Hollywood Vampires, faced a whirlwind of controversy as they canceled their highly anticipated gig in Slovakia, citing illness as the reason. However, fans were left furious and skeptical after photos surfaced showing the actor allegedly drinking just hours after the cancellation. For the unversed, this is the fourth time the band has called off a concert. The incident has raised eyebrows and sparked debates, leaving concert-goers questioning the validity of Depp's "illness."

Fans question Johnny Depp's health amidst concert cancellation

The photo shared on Twitter showed Depp holding what appeared to be a red paper cup, raising concerns about the actor's health issues. While no official statement has been released about his alleged illness, Depp was previously seen using a crutch to walk after sustaining a painful ankle injury.

Various sources also revealed that the Hollywood Vampires' scheduled gig in Slovakia was canceled due to safety concerns arising from the incomplete construction of the venue. The band made an official announcement, expressing their disappointment with the turn of events and their hope to return in the future when conditions permit. This cancellation came after the band had to refund fans for a previous show in Budapest, Hungary, due to unforeseen circumstances.

Amidst the controversy, Depp's past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction came under the spotlight. During his 2020 defamation trial, it was revealed that he was diagnosed with "primary dopamine imbalance, depression, chronic substance abuse disorder, and nicotine addiction." Despite his past challenges, Depp has been open about his journey to sobriety.

Hollywood Vampires under pressure to address concert cancellation controversy

The Budapest show's cancellation has raised doubts among fans about the Hollywood Vampires' future performances. Many expressed hope for transparency from the band and management to avoid further disappointment and maintain the trust of their devoted fanbase.

Amid the controversy, fans eagerly await any official statements from the Hollywood Vampires and Johnny Depp to shed light on the situation. Until then, the uncertainty surrounding Depp's "illness" and the band's future shows leaves concert-goers anxious and skeptical.

As the speculation continues, only time will tell how the Hollywood Vampires and Johnny Depp will respond to the mounting criticism. Concert-goers remain hopeful that they will witness electrifying performances soon and that the band can set aside the controversy to rock the stage once again.

