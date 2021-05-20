Johnny Depp sues American Civil Liberties Union to verify if Amber Heard donated her divorce settlement

Johnny Depp has now sued ACLU asking the NGO to share proof of Amber Heard's donation from the divorce settlement.

Johnny Depp has now moved to court to order ACLU aka American Civil Liberties Union to show proof of Amber Heard's donation from her divorce settlement. It has been known that Heard had pledged to donate her USD 7 million divorce settlement to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles after her and Depp's divorce was made final. Previously, the mention of Heard's divorce settlement money had come up during Depp's UK libel case where he claimed his ex-wife hadn't donated the sum.

According to People, the court papers, Depp has requested the NGO to comply with the court order and mentions that the actor is seeking the documents for his ongoing USD 50 million defamation case against Heard for her 2018 Op-Ed about domestic violence.

Previously, during the UK libel case, Heard's lawyers had presented documents relating to her divorce settlement donation which showed the Aquaman star had gifted a total of USD 950,000 to the ACLU and USD 850,000 to the Children's Hospital through anonymous donors as reported by People.

After losing the libel case against a UK tabloid, Depp and Heard will once again face each other in court next year for the defamation case filed by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor against his ex-wife.

It has been reported that Depp believes Amber's charitable deeds have worked in her favour during the previous court hearing. The actor has been hopeful of proving otherwise during the defamation case. Depp and Heard were married for a year and settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

