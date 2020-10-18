Johnny Depp summoned to appear for deposition in his defamation suit against ex wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp was recently ordered to physically attend the deposition in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Hollywood veteran Johnny Depp has been ordered to attend a deposition in his defamation lawsuit involving ex-wife Amber Heard. Deadline recently reported that the order states the 57-year-old actor to “appear for three successive days in counsel for Defendant’s offices in Virginia …or at such other place in Northern Virginia designated by counsel for Defendant, from November 10-12, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. each day.”

Johnny is currently filming the upcoming, third Fantastic Beasts in England. The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by Johnny, who is seeking damages after Amber wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

The lawsuit had been delayed from January to May 2021 just last month. He had requested the push due to his filming schedule, however, a judge revealed it was pushed due to the pandemic.

In case you missed it, in September, Deadline reported that Amber also filed a countersuit of USD 100 million against Johnny, accusing him of “orchestrating a false and defamatory smear campaign” against her. “Plaintiff should not be permitted to delay the trial and continue causing this damage simply because there is a scheduled movie shoot conflicting with trial and for which he has made no effort to schedule around his deposition and this trial,” Amber‘s legal team wrote in the filing (via Deadline). “This case needs to end, and end soon.” Amber also said that if the trial is delayed, it could interfere with her own filming schedule.

