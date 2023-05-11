Johnny Depp teams up with Riccardo Scamarcio, Pierre Niney and Al Pacino for Modigliani biopic; Read details

Johnny Depp, the supremely talented Hollywood actor-filmmaker is now creating headlines with his massive line-up of upcoming films. The American actor returned to the Cannes Film Festival with its 2023 edition, with the world premiere of his ambitious project, Jeanne du Barry. The project, which marked Johnny Depp's first outing as an actor after the completion of his defamation case trial, is helmed by Maïwenn, who also plays the protagonist. However, it is buzz surrounding Depp's upcoming directorial venture, that has taken over the Cannes Film Festival, this year.

Johnny Depp finalises the lead cast of his next, Modigliani biopic

According to the Exclusive reports published by Deadline, it has been confirmed that Johnny Depp is making a comeback to film direction after a long hiatus of over 25 years. The famous star is donning the director's hat once again for the upcoming biopic, which is based on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The highly anticipated project, which is speculated to be titled 'Modi' has now garnered the attention of film fanatics across the globe with its stellar lead cast.

The Deadline reports have confirmed that the famous Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, acclaimed French actor Pierre Niney and iconic actor Al Pacino, are roped in to headline Johnny Depp's ambitious project. Scamarcio, who is best known for his role in John Wick Chapter 2, is set to essay the titular character Amedeo Modigliani in the project. Pierre Niney, who is well-known for his role in Yves Saint Laurent, will play the role of French artist Maurice Utrillo. Godfather star Al Pacino, on the other hand, will appear as international art collector Gangnat.

About Modigliani biopic

As per the reports, the Johnny Depp directorial is set in 1916 and will focus on the life of the Italian artist and the eventful 48 hours which had him on the run from police through the streets and bars of Paris, at the time of War. His desire to prematurely end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow bohemians. Meanwhile, he gets a chance to meet an international collector, who holds the power to change his life. The project will also feature many talented actors from Italian cinema and Hollywood in key roles. The casting of the film, which is expected to start rolling by the second half of 2023 in Budapest, is currently in its final stages.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Johnny Depp planning a bumper business venture away from Hollywood? Find out