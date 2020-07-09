Johnny Depp testifies in court; Says former wife Amber Heard called actor James Franco a 'rapist'

In his statement, Johnny Depp said that Amber Heard called James Franco a 'rapist' and said that on various occasions Franco made sexual advances towards Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp testified in the London court today in the libel case he filed against the tabloid The Sun. The actor made a shocking revelation in court when asked about former wife Amber Heard. The Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was reportedly questioned about Heard's 2015 film, called The Adderall Diaries which also featured James Franco. In his statement Johnny Depp said that Amber Heard called James Franco a 'rapist' and said that on various occasions Franco made sexual advances towards Depp's ex-wife. The lawyer then questioned the actor about his statements wherein he said that he too found it shocking when Amber Heard stated terrible things about her co-star James Franco.

The Hollywood star Johnny Depp further goes on to add that Amber Heard had said to him previously that James Franco tried to make aggressive sexual advances on her and even tried to kiss her during the shooting of a film the duo did previously. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also added that Amber Heard called James Franco a 'creep' and that she had to run away from Franco in order to save herself from his unwanted sexual advances.

The Hollywood star James Franco has previously been accused of sexual misconduct. The statements by Johnny Depp has left the industry in shock. As per previous reports, Johnny Depp had filed the libel case against The Sun in order to clear his name. The attorney representing Depp had reported stated that it was not about money but about clearing the actor's name, who was termed as wife beater by The Sun.

