  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Johnny Depp testifies in court; Says former wife Amber Heard called actor James Franco a 'rapist'

In his statement, Johnny Depp said that Amber Heard called James Franco a 'rapist' and said that on various occasions Franco made sexual advances towards Amber Heard.
1593 reads Mumbai
Johnny Depp testifies in court; Says former wife Amber Heard called actor James Franco a 'rapist'Johnny Depp testifies in court; Says former wife Amber Heard called actor James Franco a 'rapist'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp testified in the London court today in the libel case he filed against the tabloid The Sun. The actor made a shocking revelation in court when asked about former wife Amber Heard. The Hollywood actor Johnny Depp was reportedly questioned about Heard's 2015 film, called The Adderall Diaries which also featured James Franco. In his statement Johnny Depp said that Amber Heard called James Franco a 'rapist' and said that on various occasions Franco made sexual advances towards Depp's ex-wife. The lawyer then questioned the actor about his statements wherein he said that he too found it shocking when Amber Heard stated terrible things about her co-star James Franco.

The Hollywood star Johnny Depp further goes on to add that Amber Heard had said to him previously that James Franco tried to make aggressive sexual advances on her and even tried to kiss her during the shooting of a film the duo did previously. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also added that Amber Heard called James Franco a 'creep' and that she had to run away from Franco in order to save herself from his unwanted sexual advances.

The Hollywood star James Franco has previously been accused of sexual misconduct. The statements by Johnny Depp has left the industry in shock. As per previous reports, Johnny Depp had filed the libel case against The Sun in order to clear his name. The attorney representing Depp had reported stated that it was not about money but about clearing the actor's name, who was termed as wife beater by The Sun.

Credits :justjared.com, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement