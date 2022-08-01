Johnny Depp tried to submit ex-wife Amber Heard's nude photos as evidence during defamation trial?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case concluded in June and the actor was deemed victorious during the same. While the trial may have concluded there are still some shocking details from the same that have been making the headlines. The pre-trial court documents have now revealed some interesting details that never made it to the case.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Depp's team tried to submit nude photos of Heard into evidence. Also, Heard's team tried to suggest Depp was taking erectile dysfunction medication and that there were supposedly damning texts that weren't allowed to be submitted for the trial. The high-profile trial lasted weeks and saw testimonies from everyone related to the case including members of their family.

Heard's team also claims that there were numerous photographs and recordings submitted by Depp's lawyers regarding the injuries he claimed he sustained and the verbal abuse submitted as evidence. It was also revealed in the pre-trial appearances that Depp's lawyers claimed Heard "wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp's medical history." It was revealed by the documents that Depp's attorneys also tried to exclude text exchanges between himself and Marilyn Mason.

These shocking details have reportedly been revealed in the 6,000 pages of pre-trail court documents. It was recently reported that Amber Heard has apparently filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying Johnny Depp the USD 10 million payout that was to be awarded to the actor as a part of the verdict.

