Johnny Depp flashes bright smile as he gets clicked with a cane ahead of Hollywood Vampires Boston concert

Due to an injured ankle, Johnny Depp had to postpone his Boston tour with Hollywood Vampires in June. Now, over the weekend, Hollywood Vampires performed in front of a sold-out crowd. PEOPLE reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean even interacted warmly with fans as he signed autographs, clicked pictures, and even hugged the fans.

However, it seems that Depp has not completely recovered from his ankle injury as he was using a cane to walk in Boston. Here is everything to know about the same.

Johnny Depp walks with a cane

On Friday, Johnny Depp was photographed shining brightly as he arrived at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre in Boston, MA with a fractured ankle. He was donning a comfortable outfit while using a cane to walk.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star donned a dark blue plaid top and t-shirt along with matching pants. He completed his look with a blue and white plaid blazer along with matching boots. Johnny Depp also opted for a blue newsboy hat and multiple necklaces. Despite a fractured ankle, Depp looked in good spirits as he was spotted in Boston before his concert.

Previously, Johnny Depp’s band Hollywood Vampire was forced to postpone their three U.S. dates after he injured his ankle. The official band page wrote on their social media, “We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week. Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.” Hollywood Vampire also includes Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen.

Hollywood Vampire performed a 19-song set list as they left fans mesmerized. One fan wrote, “Amazing night at the @hollywoodvamps show in Boston. Hung out behind the venue and got to see Johnny leave and met some great people. I have certainly checked some boxes on my bucket list on this trip with more to come.”

