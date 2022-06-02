Johnny Depp WINS defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

The verdict is in! The whole of the internet was perched upon their screens waiting for this day as the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial unravelled in front of millions. The jury has officially turned in their verdict which confirmed that the members of the jury who deliberated on the case for quite some time unanimously sided with Depp in the USD 50 million lawsuit.

For those living under a rock and unfamiliar with the case, Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard on charges of defamation for the Op-Ed she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 where she insinuated that Depp both physically and sexually assaulted her during their marriage of roughly a year and an overall relationship of nearly 5 years. Heard counter-sued Depp for USD 100 million and sought to hold him accountable for the statements of his previous attorney Adam Waldman who in an attempt to expose Heard gave the Daily Mail a sum of three statements which called out Heard's allegations a "hoax."

The six-week-long trial had reeled in the attention of not only the public but also the experts as many took to social media handles and commented on the case. While the public was already screaming their support for Johnny, many were anxious about the impending verdict but now with the whole of it out, it is safe to say that Johnny Depp has reclaimed his former glory and has without a doubt not only cleared his name but also done so in his iconic panache.

As for the lucrative wins, Johnny was entitled to USD 15 million in compensatory and punitive damages while Heard was also levied USD 2 million in compensatory damages but was given no advantage in the punitive damage section. The jury though gave Johnny the landslide win, one of Adam Waldman's statements was deemed as defamatory which allowed Heard to gain the USD 2 million from her counter-claim.

