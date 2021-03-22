Johnny Depp witnesses another home intruder; Man trespasses property, takes a shower & makes a drink.

According to a latest report in TMZ, the intruder entered Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills residence and made himself super comfortable.

Johnny Depp's Hollywood Hills residence is grabbing headlines! The stunning property seems to have caught some unwanted attention. Turns out, the actor witnessed a home intruder at his Hollywood Hills residence recently and the trespasser made himself comfortable at the actor's home. According to a latest report in TMZ, a neighbour spotted a man roaming around their backyard and near the pool.

When the neighbour confronted this intruder and called on the cops, the trespasser "hopped a gate" which led him closer to the actor's house. The police were called once more and Depp's security team also alerted them stating that someone had entered the actor's property and was in fact inside the house.

The TMZ report revealed that when cops began the search they found this intruder to be taking a shower. Upon confrontation, he refused to come out and the cops had to forcefully break in and arrest the man. Reportedly, the intruder also raided Johnny Depp's bar and made himself a drink. He was booked for felony and vandalism due to a damaged door in the home.

Just earlier this year in January, the cops had arrested a female intruder from Johnny Depp's residence. She was arrested on charges of suspicion of burglary.

The actor himself is embroiled in an ugly court battle with his former partner Amber Heard. The multiple legal battles have come after the couple divorced in 2017 but continue to go head to head on other fronts.

