Johnny Depp won’t reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in Disney’s new Pirates of the Caribbean movie; DEETS here

The Daily Mail reported that Johnny Depp will not be returning to his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Disney’s new Pirates of Caribbean movie. Continue reading to know more

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Jun 09, 2023   |  11:19 AM IST  |  1.3K
Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean (Image via IMDb)
Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean (Image via IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Johnny Depp will not be returning to his iconic role of Jack Sparrow
  • Depp was not happy with Disney’s treatment of him during the Amber Heard controversy

Johnny Depp is very well-known for his role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. This role brought him immense popularity and wealth. However, Depp’s working relationship with Disney came to an end after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused the actor of domestic abuse during the marriage.

Later, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard seeking $50 million in damages alleging that she defamed him when she wrote that she is a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’. Depp won this legal battle against ex-wife Heard.

Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean (Image via IMDb)

After winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard, people started speculating the Johnny Depp might return to his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s new Pirates of Caribbean movie. Here is everything to know about the same.

Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow in Disney’s new Pirates movie?

The Daily Mail reported that Johnny Depp will not be returning to his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Disney’s new Pirates of Caribbean movie. The publication said that Depp was not happy with Disney’s treatment of him during the Amber Heard controversy and therefore will not be returning to Disney anytime soon even if it means losing heft payday in millions. Even during the defamation trial Depp said that his collaboration with Disney had come to a definitive end. Disney dropped Depp from the sixth Pirates movie after Heard’s allegations against him.

Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean (Image via IMDb)

In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the producer of the Pirates franchise - Jerry Bruckheimer said that he would like Johnny Depp to return but it ultimately depends on Disney. Bruckheimer said, “You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question. I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor, and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do”

However, if Johnny Depp decides to not reprise his role as Jack Sparrow, the sixth Pirates of Caribbean movie might not attract much audience.   

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Amber Heard writing tell-all memoir after ex-Johnny Depp’s defamation trial last year?

Johnny Depp

How old is Johnny Depp?
Johnny Depp is 60 years old.
Who won defamation trial?
Johnny Depp
Did Disney apologize to Johnny Depp?
In a wholly unexpected turn of events, Disney has publicly apologized to Johnny Depp for the company's role in the strained relationship between the talented actor and Walt Disney Pictures and has extended an offer to him to reprise his legendary role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!