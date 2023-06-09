Johnny Depp won’t reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in Disney’s new Pirates of the Caribbean movie; DEETS here

Johnny Depp is very well-known for his role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. This role brought him immense popularity and wealth. However, Depp’s working relationship with Disney came to an end after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused the actor of domestic abuse during the marriage.

Later, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard seeking $50 million in damages alleging that she defamed him when she wrote that she is a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’. Depp won this legal battle against ex-wife Heard.

After winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard, people started speculating the Johnny Depp might return to his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s new Pirates of Caribbean movie. Here is everything to know about the same.

Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow in Disney’s new Pirates movie?

The Daily Mail reported that Johnny Depp will not be returning to his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Disney’s new Pirates of Caribbean movie. The publication said that Depp was not happy with Disney’s treatment of him during the Amber Heard controversy and therefore will not be returning to Disney anytime soon even if it means losing heft payday in millions. Even during the defamation trial Depp said that his collaboration with Disney had come to a definitive end. Disney dropped Depp from the sixth Pirates movie after Heard’s allegations against him.

In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the producer of the Pirates franchise - Jerry Bruckheimer said that he would like Johnny Depp to return but it ultimately depends on Disney. Bruckheimer said, “You'd have to ask them. I can't answer that question. I would love to have him in the movie. He's a friend, a terrific actor, and it's unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do”

However, if Johnny Depp decides to not reprise his role as Jack Sparrow, the sixth Pirates of Caribbean movie might not attract much audience.

