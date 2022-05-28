Johnny Depp's attorney calls Amber Heard a 'deeply troubled person' in her closing argument

The defence team for Johnny Depp gave final arguments Friday in the six-week-long defamation trial. Attorney Camille Vasquez made final comments for Johnny Depp's defence team on Friday, distilling weeks of evidence into a withering attack on defendant Amber Heard.

Vasquez highlighted that the trial was ending six years to the day after Heard appeared in court to obtain a restraining order against Depp, a heavy bruise shadowing one side of her face, "and in doing so, ruined [Depp's] life by falsely telling the world" that he's an abuser. Vasquez emphasized multiple situations in which Heard's account of events was contradicted by witness testimony or evidence, and he repeated several audio recordings of Heard confessing to physically and emotionally assaulting Depp, including apologies for violence.

As per Just Jared, the lawyer pointed out that Depp, who claims he never hit Heard or any other woman, regularly apologized in text messages — but only for the language he used, never for violence. “There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom. And it is not Ms. Heard. … Mr. Depp experienced persistent physical, verbal and emotional abuse. … she said it in her own words,” Vasquez said, “She is a deeply troubled person, violently afraid of abandonment.”

Meanwhile, later in the day, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn delivered his closing statement, concentrating on the Aquaman actress' First Amendment rights and arguing that the jury may decide the case based on that alone - even if there was no evidence of the horrible assaults she claimed.

