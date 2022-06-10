Johnny Depp's attorney suggests actor may waive off Amber Heard's USD 10 million damages under THIS condition

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial concluded on June 2 with the actor being awarded a total of USD 15million in compensatory and punitive damages after a jury found Heard did defame him in her 2018 op-ed about her domestic abuse experience. The verdict agreed to award the actor USD 10 million in compensatory damages and a further USD 5 million in punitive damages.

According to Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew though it seems the actor may not have Heard pay the complete damages she owes. In an interview with Good Morning America, Chew said the actor would agree to a settlement where Heard agrees not to appeal the case in return for "Depp waiving any monetary damages." Speaking about the same, Chew further added, "We obviously can't disclose any attorney-client communications, but as Mr. Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, this was never about money for Mr. Depp. This was about restoring his reputation, and he's done that."

Depp sued Heard in March 2019, alleging she defamed him when she published the Washington Post op-ed referring to herself as a victim of domestic violence. After the six-week trial wrapped up last week, Heard’s lawyer revealed that the Aquaman actress can't afford to pay the damages, and also revealed that she is planning on filing an appeal.

As for Depp, the actor who has been in the UK since the trial verdict was announced. Recently, Johnny also joined TikTok where he shared his first post speaking about "moving forward" following the case.

