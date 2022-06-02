Johnny Depp's attorneys thank the jury for their 'careful deliberation' following Amber Heard trial verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive defamation trial which lasted six weeks finally reached its conclusion after the jury in the Virginia court case sided with Depp and ordered his ex-wife to pay him USD 15 million in damages. The court also found Depp liable in Heard's counterclaim and awarded her USD 2 million in damages for the same.

While both Johnny and Amber issued statements on social media regarding the verdict, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's attorneys also celebrated the verdict with a statement. Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez who became an internet icon during the trial's live streaming said, "Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning – that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation", via E!

Also, Johnny's other attorney, Benjamin Chew who was captured hugging the actor following the trial's closing arguments had been recorded said in a statement on their win, "We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice. Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it's time to turn the page and look to the future", via E!

The jury of five men and two women announced their verdict on Wednesday after nearly 13 hours of deliberation spread over three days at the district court in Fairfax, Virginia. Johnny who recently jetted off to London for his performances with Jeff Beck wasn't in attendance for the final verdict announcement.

