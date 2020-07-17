Johnny Depp's bodyguard claims Amber Heard was 'physically abusive'; Vanessa Paradis & Winona Ryder defend him

Johnny Depp's bodyguard has claimed Amber Heard was "verbally and physically abusive towards" the actor in the ongoing libel case. The actor's former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder defended the actor.

The ongoing libel case is getting uglier by the day. For those unaware, Johnny Depp has sued News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, for an article published in April 2018 which deemed him as a "wife beater" for assaulting his former wife, Amber Heard. Over the past few days, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has made some shocking accusations against Heard. In the recent court session, Depp's bodyguard has claimed the Aquaman actress has abused the actor on several occasions.

As reported by Associated Press, in a written witness statement released as security officer Sean Bett appeared in court, he claimed that the actress was "verbally and physically abusive towards Mr. Depp.” He said, “On many occasions, I witnessed her shout at Mr. Depp. I was also told by Mr. Depp on multiple occasions that Ms. Heard had physically abused him."

Bett has worked with Depp for a decade now. He claimed he had to regularly remove the actor from bad situations when he learned that Heard was in an "abusive mood." Bett claimed, “Ms. Heard often behaved in this way when she had been drinking. I learnt quickly to recognise the signs, so that we were able to leave the situation before it escalated further."

Depp's former romantic partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder were expected to present evidence on Thursday in the court. They were set to give the evidence at London's High Court through a video link. However, Depp's lawyer said he doesn't need to call them "much as it would have been a pleasure to have them here,” since The Sun does not contest Depp's claim that he never abused them. However, their witness statements were shared with the media after an application by the PA news agency, BBC News reported.

Ryder, was romantically involved with Depp for four years, confessed she was "absolutely shocked, confused and upset" after he heard the allegations against the actor. "I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him," she said.

The Stranger Things star added that the idea of Depp being an "incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny" she knew and loved. "I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen. I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man - an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him," her statement added.

"I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do," she concluded. Paradis shared similar sentiments in her statement. The musician, model and actress has been share two children together. Paradis said she has known the actor for over 25 years now. This includes the 14 years that they were partners. She deemed Johnny as a "kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father."

"On movie sets, the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we've seen," she said. She added that the allegations from Heard were "nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me." She said these "outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately people have gone on believing these false facts."

Heard will be presenting her side of the case in the court next week. Check out the other accusations made by the actor in the links below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

