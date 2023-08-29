Johnny Depp's daughter Lily Rose smooches girlfriend 070 Shake as she returns to social media amidst The Idol controversy

Lily-Rose Depp is back on social media after a break, sharing affectionate photos with her girlfriend, 070 Shake, on Instagram. The actress faced criticism for her role in The Idol, a series known for explicit content, but she defended it. Despite uncertainty about the show's future, it was recently announced that there won't be a second season, following mixed reviews and allegations of a toxic set. Here’s everything we know.

Lily-Rose Depp shared playful pictures with her girlfriend

Lily-Rose Depp, 24, shared a series of playful photos with 070 Shake, born Danielle Balbuena, on her Instagram. In one photo, they are seen with their arms around each other on a bus, while another shows Lily-Rose topless, hanging upside down from Shake’s shoulders. In a third, Lily-Rose wears a spiked denim bra and cuddles with Balbuena in bed. Here caption read, “#PDA, Me & prince charming by @zorasicher (red heart emoji) & @jenny.shoo.pumps (red heart emoji).”

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, confirmed her relationship with 070 Shake in May, captioning a photo on her Instagram Story with, "4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH," along with a passionate kiss. The couple's romance began around January and gained attention during Paris Fashion Week from February 27 to March 7. Before this relationship, Depp had been linked to French rapper Yassine Stein and was romantically connected to Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet.

Depp's return to social media comes after her controversial appearance in the TV series The Idol, which faced backlash for its explicit content. The show, co-created by Euphoria director Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, received criticism for explicit scenes and dark themes. There were allegations of a toxic culture on set, but Depp defended Levinson as the best director she had worked with.

Despite the controversy, Depp remained a strong supporter of the project, saying, “We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. She added, “It’s OK if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine.”

The Idol Season 2 has been canceled

Recently, HBO, the creators, and the producers decided not to proceed with a second season of The Idol. The show had faced uncertainty about its future, with differing opinions among cast members and lukewarm reviews. It garnered attention even before its premiere due to director changes and extensive reshoots. Starring alongside The Weeknd, the series also faced allegations of a toxic set, which were reported in Rolling Stone.

