Johnny Depp's doctor testifies in court, recalls finding the actor's severed fingertip in the kitchen

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation trial in Virginia recently saw a testimony given by the actor's doctor and nurse who recalled the incident involving Depp's severed fingertip. The testimony was regarding Depp's injury in March 2015, while he was in Australia for the filming of the fifth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The actor has accused Heard of throwing a bottle at him which led to severing the top of his middle finger. Although Heard has maintained that he likely cut his finger when he smashed a telephone. David Kipper, a concierge doctor, testified in court recently, noting that he was called to the residence and cleaned Depp’s wound during the said incident.

The doctor in his testimony also mentioned that he asked the staff to search for Depp's missing fingertip which was eventually found by his chef. Recalling the incident, Kipper in a video testimony said, "He said he found it in the kitchen area" and also stated that there was blood and broken glass in the house, via Variety.

Debbie Lloyd, a nurse who worked with Kipper, also maintained that Depp's severed fingertip was found in the house kitchen. The doctor also added that he had considered withdrawing his care because Depp was not following the drug and alcohol protocols.

As for the incident involving the actor's fingertip, he underwent reconstructive surgery to repair the finger. In the ongoing case, it has been reported by Variety that Depp is expected to take the stand on Tuesday, with cross-examination coming on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp's sister testifies in court for Virginia case; Says Amber Heard called him an 'old, fat man'