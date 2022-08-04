Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin claims he offered her drugs before proposing sex in pre-trial court documents

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial went on for six weeks and the jury verdict was eventually announced in June. While Depp was deemed victorious and was awarded USD 10 million in payout from his ex-wife Amber Heard, the case is still making the headlines, this time for its pre-trial documents which were recently unsealed. The documents include some bombshell evidence that wasn't presented in court.

The 6,000 pages of pre-trial documents also consist of Depp's former girlfriend, actress Ellen Barkin's deposition testimony that was recorded in 2019. The actress answered questions about her relationship with Johnny in the same. The duo dated for several months and ended after they finished filming Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1997.

The documents reveal Barkin speaking about Johnny and her being friends before taking their relationship forward and she also recalls an incident when the actor offered her drugs. Recalling the time that he suggested they move beyond their platonic relationship, Barkin claimed, "He came on to me in the living room of my house, pulled me onto his lap and said something like, 'Oh, come on Ellen,' or whatever. I protested a little and then -- not too much. And that was that", via Entertainment Tonight.

She clarified her remarks about protesting and further added that Depp did not assault her, but claimed, "He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f**k." Ellen also testified about Johnny's alcohol addiction and maintained that he was "drunk all of the time." Interestingly in the Virginia defamation trial, Barkin's claims of Depp offering her drugs weren't addressed.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss on testifying in his defamation trial against Amber Heard: I had to say that truth