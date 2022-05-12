Johnny Depp's ex Ellen Barkin to testify as Amber Heard's defence in their ongoing defamation trial

On Monday, May 16, Amber Heard will be once again taking the stand in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation case. The Aquaman starlet is expected to be cross-examined by Depp's team this time around as many Depp supporters eagerly wait for the cross to set the record straight with their questions. According to recent reports, via ET Canada, another star will be joining the lawsuit.

Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin will be testifying as part of Heard's defence. As per reports, Barkin dated Depp while filming Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998 and will be sticking to her previous statement from Depp's libel case in the UK. Barkin reportedly took the stand and testified against Depp as she claimed that he "threw a wine bottle in her direction during a heated moment in a hotel room." Depp denied all her claims at the time and alleged that Barkin "held a grudge against him."

Meanwhile, the lawsuit has not yet seen any of Heard or Depp's ex-partners on the stand, making Barkin the first one. For the unversed, Johnny Depp has sued ex-wife Amber Heard for USD 50 million on charges of defamation based on her Op-Ed published in The Washington Post. Heard counter-sued Depp for USD 100 million while the public broadcasting of the trial has been an internet phenomenon with fans and spectators alike following the case closely.

