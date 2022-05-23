Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss to testify in defamation trial following Amber Heard's 'stairs' remark

Kate Moss is due to testify in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing defamation suit. A source close to Depp, 58, confirmed as per PEOPLE that the supermodel, 48, will appear in court via video chat on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia.

Moss, Depp's ex-girlfriend, was mentioned by Heard, 36, earlier this month on the stand when addressing an alleged confrontation between Depp and Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez. According to the Aquaman 2 actress, Henriquez was "in the line of fire... trying to get Johnny to stop," which reminded her of a purported incident between Moss and Depp. "[Whitney's] back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her," Heard testified as per PEOPLE. "I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs."

"And I swung at him," Heard continued of the alleged March 2015 incident between herself, Henriquez and Depp. However, when Heard revealed Moss' name during her testimony, Depp's attorneys were seen fist-pumping, likely because it provided them with the option to call the model as an impeachment witness to disprove the supposed event. According to The New York Post, Heard first raised the Moss staircase accusation during her evidence at Depp's defamation trial in the United Kingdom in 2020.

Meanwhile, after four years of dating and a supposed engagement, Moss and Depp called it quits in 1997, but appeared briefly together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1998. Depp is presently suing Heard for defamation, claiming that her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post on surviving domestic abuse harmed his reputation and destroyed his career opportunities, despite the fact that she did not identify him in the piece. He stated that he lost "nothing short of everything" as a result of Heard's claims against him.