Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss on testifying in his defamation trial against Amber Heard: I had to say that truth

Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard concluded last month with the former turning out victorious as his ex-wife was ordered to pay him USD 10 million in damages. During the explosive trial, Johnny's ex Kate Moss also delivered a testimony where she defended the actor and denied claims that he was violent against her.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Moss revealed why she decided to speak up at the high-profile trial in Virginia via a video testimony. Kate told presenter Lauren Laverne, "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth." In her court testimony, Moss recalled the incident involving Depp and revealed that she slipped down the stairs and hurt her back and it was Johnny who got her medical help and carried her to her room.

Moss in her testimony clarified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star wasn't violent towards her saying, he "never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs." Following the case, Kate was also seen attending Depp's London concert. The duo famously dated from 1994 to 1997. The duo made several public appearances together including attendance at movie premieres and parties.

In the meantime recently, Amber Heard filed a motion to appeal the verdict in Johnny Depp's highly publicized defamation trial against her. In response, Depp also filed an appeal challenging the USD 2 million damages awarded to his ex-wife in the defamation trial verdict.

