Johnny Depp's face used for Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean light show following trial verdict

Johnny Depp recently won the defamation trial against Amber Heard and since then, the actor has been touring in the UK performing alongside Jeff Beck. The actor is also gearing up for the release of his new album next month. In the meantime, Disney recently seemed to extend an olive branch towards the actor as they used his face for a light show.

The Pirates of the Caribbean light show at Disneyland recently featured Depp's face for the first time in four years following the trial verdict. While there have been several speculations about Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow, the actor made it clear during his court testimony that he wouldn't be returning to play the fan-favourite character. When asked by the lawyer if he would turn down an offer of USD 300 million for it, the actor said yes.

Disney had reportedly distanced themselves from Johnny just four days after Amber Heard's article was published in 2018. In the recent Virginia trial, Heard was found liable of defaming the actor in the same article where she referred to herself as a domestic violence survivor.

As for the recent light show, Depp's face was projected as Jack Sparrow onto the castle at Disneyland Paris and several fan cheers were heard amid the same in videos posted by fans on social media. Several netizens also called out Disney for this move as they slammed the studios for supporting Depp now following his trial win and also called for an apology from them.

