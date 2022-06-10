Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez shuts down 'sexist' romance rumours after defamation trial win

Johnny Depp won USD 15 million in damages from Amber Heard after winning the defamation trial against her last week. The actor mainly has his legal team to thank who managed to clinch this crucial win for him against his ex-wife. In a recent interview with People, the actor's attorney Camille Vasquez spoke about the trial win and also addressed the romance rumours surrounding her and Depp.

Vasquez said that she was disappointed about people assuming that her interactions with Johnny seemed "inappropriate or unprofessional." Speaking about being close to the actor, Camille stated that she cares deeply about her clients and that the Pirates of the Caribbean star has become a close friend over the course of four-and-a-half years that the team has been working on his case.

Shutting down the romance rumours, Vasquez said, "It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she said. “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised", via People. Camille also addressed her hugging Depp during the trial and said, "I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's explosive defamation trial came to an end on June 2nd after the actress was found liable by the jury who ordered her to pay USD 15 million to Depp. In a countersuit that had been filed by Heard, Depp was also found liable and was ordered to pay USD 10 million to the actress in the same.

